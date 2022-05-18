Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells 79,711 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRO stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 74.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

