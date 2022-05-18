Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells 48,930 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. The company had a trading volume of 257,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,142. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average of $216.35. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

