Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells 48,930 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PCTY traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. The company had a trading volume of 257,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,142. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average of $216.35. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
