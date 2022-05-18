Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PFC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,528. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $915.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Premier Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 1,681.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

