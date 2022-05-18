Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 4,761 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QRVO stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.64. 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,407. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

