Insider Selling: Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Insider Sells 32,167 Shares of Stock

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($101,116.68).

Shares of LON TEG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 263 ($3.24). 96,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.81 million and a P/E ratio of 44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 214.25 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.14 ($4.03).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

