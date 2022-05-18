Insider Selling: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CEO Sells 259,958 Shares of Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,818,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,163. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

