Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 40,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,480,159.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.29 per share, with a total value of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

