Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

INTA stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

