Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

INTA opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

