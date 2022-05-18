Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $816.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.79. Interface has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.