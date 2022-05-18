International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

