International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,640,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,763,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,383,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,860,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

