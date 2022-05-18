International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of IMAQR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Media Acquisition (IMAQR)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.