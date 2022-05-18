International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 17,448 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,072,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $534,160.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

