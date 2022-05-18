InterRent REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million for the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.