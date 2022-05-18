Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.15 ($3.28) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.23) to €2.90 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.33) to €2.70 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.85) to €3.20 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.