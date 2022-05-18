Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,611,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13,109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

