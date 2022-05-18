Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 6,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

