Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSS traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,450. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.