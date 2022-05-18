Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 18th (AEO, AGYS, AHOTF, ALLT, APA, AREC, ATA, ATSAF, AYA, AYASF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 18th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $34.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities to $58.00. Northland Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$4.75.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price cut by Northland Securities to $20.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $54.00. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright to $4.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $13.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$66.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$66.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$25.00 to C$19.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $76.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.90 to C$5.80.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $34.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $185.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $89.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $164.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $188.00. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a na rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $243.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $11.50. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$12.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.75.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $32.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $39.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $49.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target cut by Colliers Securities to $49.00. Colliers Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $594.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $225.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $150.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $22.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $345.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities to $8.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $6.50. Cowen Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.70 to C$3.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price boosted by Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $39.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $230.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $113.00. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners to $159.00. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$173.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $71.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

