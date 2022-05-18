Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) recently:

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $94.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $138.00.

4/25/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/19/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

