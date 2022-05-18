Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently:
- 5/12/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/4/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – TAL Education Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TAL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,242. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.