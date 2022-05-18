Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently:

5/12/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – TAL Education Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TAL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,242. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.