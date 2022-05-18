Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (AQST, BITF, BTA, BVIC, BWNG, CTEC, CWEB, DCGO, DGE, DGEAF)

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 18th:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 855 ($10.54) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a C$0.70 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 335 ($4.13) target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$21.50 target price on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on the stock.

