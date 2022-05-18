Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (AQST, BITF, BTA, BVIC, BWNG, CTEC, CWEB, DCGO, DGE, DGEAF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 18th:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 855 ($10.54) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a C$0.70 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 335 ($4.13) target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$21.50 target price on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on the stock.

