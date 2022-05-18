Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

BP (LON: BP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/11/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 490 ($6.04).
- 5/11/2022 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.04) price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
Shares of BP opened at GBX 421.25 ($5.19) on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.95 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of £82.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 387.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
