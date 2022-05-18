Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) recently:
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($65.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/6/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($52.08) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 5/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($56.25) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.80 ($62.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($61.46) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($69.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/22/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/21/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/14/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.80 ($62.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($54.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/29/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($56.25) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/28/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($69.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of DPW traded up €0.88 ($0.92) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.34 ($40.98). 2,367,469 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post AG has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.04.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
