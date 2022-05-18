Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (ZG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently:

5/9/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $41.00.

5/6/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $65.00.

5/6/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $41.00.

5/2/2022 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/26/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ZG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

