Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) recently:

5/17/2022 – Orion Engineered Carbons was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Orion Engineered Carbons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

5/9/2022 – Orion Engineered Carbons was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Orion Engineered Carbons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

3/31/2022 – Orion Engineered Carbons is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

