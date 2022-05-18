IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

