ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
IO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 16,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,681,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.67.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
