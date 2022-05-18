ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 16,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,681,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.