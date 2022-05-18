IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

IQV opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day moving average of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $198.11 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

