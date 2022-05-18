iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. 64,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.78 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

