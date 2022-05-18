iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

