iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 42,489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $6,269,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $94.35.

