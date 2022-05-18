iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

