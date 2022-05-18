Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

