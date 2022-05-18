ITT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE ITT traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 433,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

