ITT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
NYSE ITT traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 433,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $105.54.
In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.
About ITT (Get Rating)
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
