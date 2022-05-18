ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ITT by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1,882.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 88.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 10,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

