Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

