Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.