Ivan Mellado Acquires 10,018 Shares of Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Rating) insider Ivan Mellado acquired 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.98 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,859.59 ($34,866.84).
Chrysos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chrysos Corporation Limited develops and supplies PhotonAssay units to support gold mining and independent laboratory companies in processing assays for gold and complementary elements in Australia, Canada, and Tanzania. It offers PhotonAssay, a solution that delivers analysis of ore to determine the quantity of gold and complementary elements present.
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.