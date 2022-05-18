IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.86. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $128,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

