Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.72.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

