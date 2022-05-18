Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 86,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,787.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $9,326,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

