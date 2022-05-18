Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Insider Paul Chadwick Myers Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 8,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 383,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Chadwick Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Paul Chadwick Myers bought 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $156,800.00.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,115,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,316,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

