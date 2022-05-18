Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310 ($3.82).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

