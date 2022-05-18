Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

JAGX stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

