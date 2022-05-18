James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

James Hardie Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James Hardie Industries to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 92,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,143. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

JHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.