Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Janus International Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million.
NYSE JBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 1,411,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.40. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
