Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Raised to $11.50 at UBS Group

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after acquiring an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after buying an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,260,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

