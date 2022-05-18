Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $445.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.