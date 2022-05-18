Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.